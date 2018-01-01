University of Victoria

Celia Benoit standing in front of the Peers building

Fellowship to help sex workers become advocates

The Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation has awarded UVic sociologist Cecilia Benoit a fellowship to fund her work across Canada empowering sex workers to become social justice advocates.

Juanes and graduate student Angeleen Olson examine the contents of a fish’s stomach

Salmon at stake

A project investigates what young salmon need to grow and thrive as they enter the ocean.

Two students walking across campus

Visit UVic from anywhere in the world, virtually

Experience UVic's extraordinary academic environment from your desktop or mobile device. Follow UVic student tour guides as they walk you through the places they live and learn, and see why UVic's the right fit for you.

Some of the student bloggers

A blog for students, by students

Life for a university student isn’t just essays, exams and ramen noodles. Follow the daily lives of 23 undergraduate students, one blog post at a time.

Gracia Seal singing with two high school students

Singing to fight the stigma of dementia

UVic researchers are investigating how participation in an intergenerational community choir might impact quality of life for persons with dementia and reduce the stigma surrounding memory loss.

Devesh Bharadwaj on a West Coast beach in front of a waterfall

Explore your world

Undergraduate student Devesh Bharadwaj came to UVic from India to research how to mix saltwater and freshwater to harness renewable energy. Find out how you too can become a UVic student and make an impact.

Students studying medieval manuscripts in the library

Learn by doing

Our undergraduate students are immersed in hands-on learning. Like Nick Birch and Tyler Rhodes who, through an entrepreneurial co-op work term, formed their own company to build a tree-planting robot.

Cara Samuel sitting at an outdoor table on the UVic campus turning a textbook page and looking at the camera

Three UVic students awarded national fellowships

Just 10 national 3M Student Fellowships are awarded annually. Congratulations to our three recipients, recognized for their outstanding leadership.

The UVic Edge

Dynamic, hands-on learning; research that makes a vital impact; and discovery and innovation in Canada's most extraordinary academic environment provide an Edge that can't be found anywhere else.

Learn more about the UVic Edge. Become a student. Partner with us.

UVic

Territory acknowledgement

cedar basket weaving

UVic acknowledges with respect…

We acknowledge with respect the Lkwungen-speaking peoples on whose traditional territory the University of Victoria stands, and the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ peoples whose historical relationships with the land continue to this day.

Our Indigenous focus

UVic stories

Study scrutinizes investment in fossil fuels

Student housing tour

New Audain professor examines art as act of reconciliation

A reminder that most of the UVic campus is closed on Monday for Canada Day. Offices re-open on Tuesday. Enjoy the l… https://t.co/vFeGyIWRHy

Community Report 2018

Effects of cannabis use on youth

UVic like you've never seen it before!

